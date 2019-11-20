From The Great White North To Chattanooga

At the beginning of the year I reviewed a phenomenal album from Canadian treasure Noah Zacharin. Unfortunately, the review came too late to promote Zacharin’s live performance in the Scenic City, but the time has come to make amends for that as Noah Zacharin is returning for an encore show at Charles and Myrtle’s Coffeehouse this Saturday.

While the original album review is still available on The Pulse website, (Jan. 9th, 2019), a quick recap is in order.

One of the most acclaimed guitarists of our neighbor to the north, Zacharin is able to musically capture a deep and abiding love of nature, bordering on the spiritual, combining with superbly crafted, incisive lyrics. Distilled to its essence, Zacharin’s work is beautiful music for the thinking person, and there is absolutely nothing derivative or heavy-handed in its execution.

Simultaneously grounded and ethereal, you just have to hear it to understand why Zacharin is held in such high esteem by his peers, some of the biggest names in the industry. How marvelous then, that such a treat is coming back to Chattanooga in the intimate setting of Charles and Myrtle’s (a venue with a reputation for bringing such high quality acts to town.)

The show is this Saturday and of course I urge you to see it, but a quick search for Noah’s music online will be all the convincing you need that this is a can’t-miss show.