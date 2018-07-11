Funk it up with Funk You at Songbirds South

Think of the sounds of the south. For some of you, banjos and cicadas will immediately strike up a front porch band, or a lone cowboy will appear on the stage to regale you with songs of heartbreak and tractors.

However, the cultural soundscape of the southern United States is more than country ballads and T-Swift. Just ask Augusta, GA based group Funk You—they’ve got a sample platter of musical genres served on a tray of upbeat (and downbeat) funk.

Funk You spans an eclectic mixture of instruments and styles, featuring everything from acoustic riffs and piano ballads to synthesizers and electric guitars. Occasionally, even a stray flute is employed.

The lead singer has a clean sound that reminds me of John Legend, tastefully contrasting with gravelly guitars and snare drums, or melting dreamily into an early ‘90s reminiscent wind-chime as a song fades. Their lyrics often call for change in the world and in communities, calling for a revolution of generosity and love.

Funk You will be performing live at Songbirds South this Thursday at 9 p.m. with local band Over Easy, so grab your tickets and prepare to get funked up.