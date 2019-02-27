Funkified Jams With Freddy Mc

One of purest forms of music is that which is shared between musicians who get together just to jam. Some of the best bands in Chattanooga came together because of jam sessions, in fact.

And while the city has several bluegrass and folk-style jam sessions on a regular basis, there wasn’t a weekly gathering for fans of ‘60s and 70’s fusion funk and soul.

Well, until now, that is.

Musicians and music fans alike will be gathering every Tuesday night on the Southside at The Granfalloon as FBI Reloaded serves as the house band for a weekly jam. Do you play jazz fusion, soul, funk, or dance music? If so, you’re invited to be a part of the band on any given song.

The jam is led by Freddy Mc, a veteran guitar player who has appeared on the Tonight Show, played with musicians such as T-Bone Burnett, and scored composition on The Ladykillers movie soundtrack.

“The Jam Sessions Live program helps bring back the amazing music culture of the city, now on the happening strip of Main Street,” says Freddy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:00 p.m. Admission is just $5, and Adelle’s Creperie inside The Granfalloon will be open with a bar and its full menu (and trust us, they have killer crepes).

Check it out this Tuesday at 400 E Main St., and be prepared to get your funk on.