Get Off The Couch

It’s another great week for music and art in the Scenic City.

Thursday night the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series presents the next installment of their ongoing series with Julie Dexter performing live on the Bessie Smith Cultural Center lawn.

Dexter is a world renowned singer, songwriter and producer, a master of jazz, world music, soul and more. That show starts at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m. also on Thursday night, Zach Deputy will be appearing with Milele Roots at the Revelry Room and that same night will see the debut of the Hip Hop Bus, sponsored by Hip Hop CHA, at Raw. The Hip Hop Bus is billed as Chattanooga’s first “mobile hip hop hookah lounge.”

Friday night, the Tinderbox Circus Sideshow returns to JJ’s Bohemia with Subterranean Cirqus and Pinkie, the Princess of Pain, for a night of astounding, terrifying and mind-bending performance art and high weirdness.

On Saturday the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy presents Chickstock 2017 at Greenway Farms featuring Tym Priest, Heatherly, Astrophe, The Afternooners, The Vaudeviillians and Masseuse. The kid friendly show runs from noon until 7 p.m. Dogs are welcome.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Brewing Company is teaming up with Chatterbox Café to present a pig roast, the perfect way to welcome the fall.Drew Robbins will appear at Slick’s Burgers that evening and the legendary Velcro Pygmies will be performing at Revelry Room at 8 p.m. Grizzly is appearing at Dumpy’s that evening up on the Ocoee as well, and Fish Out of Water will be appearing at Clyde’s on Main. It’s a great weekend of music. Now get out of the house, will ya?