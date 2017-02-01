Get Out Of The House

It’s another great couple of weeks for Chattanooga music with plenty to see and do.

The legendary Milele Roots is throwing their annual celebration of Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash at Granfalloon this Friday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. and if you’ve been to a Bob’s Birthday show and remember it, you haven’t been to a Bob’s Birthday show. Tickets are available now at ticket.niteoutsite.com.

The Mike Dillon Band and Trade Day Troubadours are rockin’ the Honest Pint on Tuesday, Feb. 7th. This is an 18+ show.

Subkonscious is playing Mayo’s on Feb. 3rd. As revealed in last week’s feature, Mayo’s is back in the music game with a vengeance and this will be a powerhouse performance. In fact, Mayo’s will be hosting PLVNET and Sam Killed the Bear a week later on Feb. 10th, another impressive lineup. Also on February 10th, Mark Holder’s MPH is playing Tremont Tavern at 9 p.m. This is the day their new album drops, though the actual album release party will be the following week at J.J.’s Bohemia.

Genki Genki Panic will be releasing their latest album on Feb. 11th at J.J.’s Bohemia. Look for that album review in next week’s feature. That same night the Obliviots make their triumphant return to the re-vamped music side of Ziggy’s.

It’s a good time to be a music lover in Chattanooga, kids. Unwind your mind from the nasty political climate and enjoy some great tunes with good friends at the watering hole of your choice. We’ve got this.