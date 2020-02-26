Get Ready To Fiddle

Under the expert curation of Matt Downer, one of Chattanooga’s finest musicians and human beings, the Great Southern Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention will be on Saturday, March 14th, at the historic 901 Lindsay Street venue just off MLK Blvd.

Areas of competition will include fiddle, banjo, string band, dance, guitar, and traditional song, with full rules and requirements available through the Facebook page of the Chattanooga Old Fiddlers’ Association.

As in years past, no electric instruments will be permitted. Numbers for order of contestants will be drawn at random prior to the start of each competition. The contestants have to be present when their number is called to take the stage for competition, which is always interesting (and fun) for both musicians and those of us in the audience.

Doors open at noon, admission is $10, and children six and under are admitted free of charge. Downer’s revival of the pre-World War II tradition that made Chattanooga a nexus of music in the early 20th century is one of the great success stories of the city’s burgeoning artistic scene and not to be missed.