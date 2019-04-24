Get Up With Your Groove

If your allegiance is hovering between word and rhythm, between tone and timbre, you’ll find your sweet spot at Jazz MEETS Hip Hop at The Camp House on Saturday.

Jazz MEETS Hip Hop is hosted by RISE Chattanooga (formerly known as Jazzanooga), a minority based cultural arts nonprofit that focuses on education, arts, and cultural preservation. And the event looks phenomenal.

Host C-Grimey, aka Cameron Williams, will guide listeners through an exploration of the cultural and musical links between hip hop and jazz.

In addition to host C-Grimey and his band The Freedom Riders, the audience will hear from Swayyvo Morton, fresh off the release of his soulful new album Trunk Therapy. Other performers include DJ KStylz; the Divine Poetess, aka Denise Adeniyi, with The Frequency; and jazz performers aplenty.

“Both bands and the lyricists accompanying them are some of the best at their respective talent,” C-Grimey says.

Get ready to be soothed, stimulated, and educated by the relevant rhyming C-Grimey and a great collection of dedicated poets, rappers, and musicians.

Tickets are $10, a contribution to the mission of RISE Chattanooga. Jazz MEETS Hip Hop will take place at The Camp House on MLK Blvd. The show is this Saturday, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Be there. You won’t regret it.