Get your folk on at Charles & Myrtle’s with The Belle Hollows

The Belle Hollows, an acoustic folk group who recently released their first album, Miller’s Creek, are not strangers when it comes to performing together. The trio, which consists of siblings Rachel and Jeremy Johnson, and Robert Phaneuf, originally began playing together as members of The Barrel Jumpers, a newgrass band from Nashville.

They spent close to a decade carving out their own unique sound, which eventually resulted in the formation of their own band, The Belle Hollows, and they’ll be performing at Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Miller’s Creek consists of nine original songs written and later recorded in Nashville’s Glass Onion studios. The album was co-produced with engineer JD Tiner and Jeremy Johnson, and was recorded with the help of several other musicians, notably a bassist, Dobro and banjoist, accordion, bodhran and tin whistle player.

The trio is incredibly skilled at vocal harmonies and acoustic folk melodies. The group’s primary members play acoustic guitar and mandolin, which results in their beautifully honest tunes and rich vocals.

If you listened to the Johnsons and Phaneuf when they were members of The Barrel Jumpers, or if you’re just hoping to discover a new modern-day folk artist, then you won’t want to miss The Belle Hollows show at Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse.

The Belle Hollows

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Road

(423) 892-4960

christunity.org