Get Your (Mythical) Motor Running

Mark your calendars for next Friday as Sluggo’s North Vegetarian Café proudly presents Mythical Motors, along with special guests Whiskey Angel and TBA.

Mythical Motors, Chattanooga’s most prolific producers of albums and cassette tapes, are bringing their clever, upbeat, and stylishly retro brand of power-pop to the north shore for one night only.

With a string of critically acclaimed releases under their collective belts, Matt and the boys are even more popular for their high-energy live performances.

Joining them will be Nashville’s kick-ass, 78 mph psychedelic rock-and-roll hooligans, Whiskey Angel. The thinking man’s party band, Whiskey Angel specializes in fast, loud, and clever.

As if these two complementary bands weren’t enough, the night will be rounded out by a special appearance from TBA, the enigmatic band whose music, influences, members, images, albums, merchandise and carbon footprint are unlocatable anywhere Google goes.

Still, they must be awfully popular, given the large number and variety of bills they appear on.

All in, it’s a great night for rock and roll in the Scenic City at Sluggo’s next Friday night. Show starts at 10 p.m. and goes on until who knows when.