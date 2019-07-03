Getting Happy With Gleewood

This Saturday, Chattanoogans will be treated to a free show by Gleewood, a fascinatingly rich neo-vintage folk rock band. Since their inception in 2013, Gleewood has managed to put out some incredible songs, including their hits “Whiskey Sue” and “Rock n’ Roll is Dead”. Currently they are roaming the southwest for their Superstition tour, but have decided to make a special pit stop just for Chattanooga.

Gleewood is a duet band from New Mexico featuring Jhett Schiavone and Callie Sioux, two singers who bring unique vocals to the table. Schiavone’s voice has a natural grit that works in perfect harmony with Sioux’s high soprano vocals.

The band has a unique sound between the differing lead vocals, their bluesy folk style with just enough energy that it feels straight out of the 60’s, and deep lyrics that bring it all together.

Sioux has expanded on their style of music in interviews, saying, “We call ourselves mountain music because we like to take people through the peaks and valleys of music. I’m a story teller and it takes a lot of elements to create a good story.”

This show—which is sure to be awesome and a little bit groovy—will be at 8 p.m. this Saturday at WanderLinger Brewing Company, 1208 King St. For more details, visit wanderlinger.com, or check out more of Gleewood’s work at gleewoodmusic.com