Getting Nostalgic With Switchfoot

It’s time to pull out your jelly sandals and butterfly clips! The early 2000’s are making a comeback in many ways, including Switchfoot coming to The Signal this week. If the name of this band sounds familiar, it might be because they have been making radio-worthy hits since 1996, and after a small hiatus from 2017 to 2018 they are officially back again.

Switchfoot is a San Diego-based band known for consistently serving up alternative rock and post-grunge melodies that have survived the test of time like their songs “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move”.

Just to prove how Californian this band is, their name comes from a surfing term meaning to switch your feet and take a new stance while on a surfboard. The surfer boys currently have eleven studio albums released, including one as recent as January 2019 titled Native Tongue.

If you’re interested in hearing some great sounds to bring you a sense of nostalgia as well as some new hits you didn’t know you needed, head over to The Signal on Tuesday, August 6th at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $33 the day of the show and are available for purchase at thesignaltn.com