Getting out and about this weekend

We’re gearing up for another busy weekend in the Scenic City. Thursday night enjoy a benefit concert to support Jamaal Woody by Toneharm and The Communicators at The Tap House in St. Elmo at 7 p.m. (see the music feature for more details) or slide on over to the Hip-Hop CHA DJ Battle Semifinal, Jam Session and Dance Party at Revelry Room at 8 p.m.

Also, the Bands on the Bluff finale Thursday evening will feature the talents of Laura Walker and the Traveling Tennesseans, Rick Rushing, and Caney Village for a night of “Blues, Bluegrass, Bourbon and Brews” from kicking off at 6 p.m.

On Friday at 8 p.m., Flyunder Entertainment presents Saliva, Kris Bell, and Head Trauma at The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center in Clarksville, TN. Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd will be appearing with Robin Grant at Jazz at the Archway. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Also on Friday, Courtney Daly will be appearing at Full Moon Burger and Bar on the Northshore at 7 p.m., The Weeks with Junior Astronomers will be at Revelry Room at 8 p.m., and Milele Roots is appearing at J.J.’s Bohemia at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Drew Robbins will be performing at Slick’s Burgers at 6 p.m., Songbirds Guitar Museum is presenting the John Lennon Birthday Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. featuring Ryan Oyer and the All Star Band, and the magnificent Dead Deads will appear at J.J.’s Bohemia at 9 p.m. with Sound and Shape and myrgold.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Whatever you do, just get out and support the local music and club scene.