Gino Fanelli brings a blast from the musical past

The Motown musical spirit has made its way to Lookout Mountain courtesy of Gino Fanelli. With a self-described style of “1930’s New Orleans party jazz”, this formerly Detroit based guitarist has a cool on stage demeanor that is sure to fit right into Chattanooga’s music scene.

With four shows in Chattanooga this week, you can catch Fanelli jamming out at The Social, on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 10 p.m. Fanelli will also be playing at 5 p.m. on Friday at Riverside Wine and Sprits with his last show taking place on Monday at 8 p.m. at the River City Dance Club.

Yeah, he has a busy weekend planned.

Fanelli is currently on a spring tour that is taking him all around the country. He was in Texas last week, and has now made his way to Tennessee before hitting other cities throughout the southeast.

With a seasoned and refined sound, this talented guitarist puts on a consistent show, and has a smooth on stage presence that has helped book him shows at clubs and events around the country.

Gino Fanelli’s jazz and western swing sound will transport you back to the sounds of the ‘20s and ‘30s. His unique and nostalgic sounds can be heard in heartfelt originally written songs such as, “Julie,” “Midnight River,” and “You Was Wrong.”

Catch him this weekend at any one of his shows (or all of them, for that matter). You won’t be disappointed.