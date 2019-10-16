GlowRage: The Ultimate Paint Party Experience

Chattanooga’s diversity in music and arts knows no limits. Discover your new favorite dance party when GlowRage makes its way to Chattanooga this Saturday.

Chattanooga is a target city for music and electronic dance music is no exception. EDM is designed for nightclubs, festivals, and raves. GlowRage brings elements of all three together in a celebration of unabashed trippiness.

This EDM tour is unlike any other music event. Paint flies, lights flash, and you will undoubtedly get messy.

Paint will be blasted from giant tubes from the ceilings and poured from buckets all night long. Black lights and lasers light up the venue in neon colors, mimicking what some would imagine as a party in outer space.

GlowRage is all about pumping adrenaline and neon colors. Strobe lights, lasers, paint, and DJ’s make the night otherworldly.

Wear something you don’t much care about, or better yet, wear something white. The messier the merrier. Get paint soaked, get loud, make friends, all at GlowRage.

This mind-blowing experience is one night only in Chattanooga. Dance all night and immerse yourself in the EDM genre like never before at The Signal on Saturday, October 19 at 9 p.m.

The paint will fade but the memories from GlowRage will surely stick around.