Go ahead and bless their Pea Pickin’ Hearts

Americana, rockabilly, bluegrass and western swing—the Pea Pickin’ Hearts have got it all. A quirky band with a storytelling vibe, the Pea Pickin’ Hearts have created an all-American mashup of music genres inspired by ‘40s and ‘50s Appalachia.

Leader singer Rachel Gibson and guitarist Jon Ives have spent years working together and listening to each other to create music that, according to their website, incorporates the “storytelling of original folk with the over-the-top energy of rockabilly, the authentic harmony of bluegrass, and the sexy swagger of western swing.”

Their name is in memory of television personality and musician Tennessee Ernie Ford who is quoted in saying “bless her pea pickin’ heart.” This love for Tennessee is reflected in their latest album Last Words, from which they will be playing songs this Saturday at the Chattanooga River Market.

The Pea Pickin’ Hearts will also be playing songs from their next release. So, join other locals at the market to listen to the Pea Pickin’ Hearts “crash-test” their new songs and to be a part of a new band in touch with their Appalachian roots.

Pea Pickin’ Hearts

Saturday 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium Plaza

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com