Going deep underground with EDM at The Music Box

Electronic dance music (better known as EDM) has grown more popular over the years with groundbreaking artists like Avicii, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Daft Punk, Deadmau5, Skrillex, and so forth. From dubstep to disco to ambient, there are so many types of electronic music to listen to. There may be a type for everyone.

Velocity of Sound was involved with the first people to bring EDM to Chattanooga. Back in the ‘90s, everyone was about two hours away which made Chattanooga the heart of electronic dance music fans.

“We were part of the birth of the rave movement in the early ‘90s,” says owner Victor Serene. Velocity of Sound was also the first ever after hour club, making time for party goers. At the time they formed, they also went by the name Dimensions of Sound or DOS.

This Friday and Saturday, Velocity of Sound is throwing an Underground Weekend event at The Music Box @ Ziggy’s. There are different line ups for each night with diverse genres to give the crowd a nice taste of true EDM.

If you’re interested in jamming out at this event, Music Box @ Ziggy’s can be reached at their website ziggysbarandgrill.net or by phone at (423) 265-8711.