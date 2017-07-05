Great live music fills The Camp House this Thursday

If you’ve ever been to the Camp House, you know that it is probably the chillest and most aesthetic place in all of Chattanooga. Not only that, but the Camp House serves the best waffles that I’ve ever had in my life. It goes without saying that the Camp House has been an excellent addition to the Chattanooga area since its establishment in 2009.

The Camp House also brings in musicians for entertainment. This Thursday, Michael Logen and Eliot Bronson with Derek Wayne Martin will be headlining. All songwriters, these three men are sure to enhance anyone’s evening.

One musician in particular, Derek Wayne Martin, is a local Chattanooga songwriter who likes to write about the feelings that most don’t take the time to understand. He states that he finds comfort in playing at the Camp House: “The Camp House just fits. It’s very natural for me to write songs with a sense of poignancy that say ‘yeah, this sucks, but maybe it won’t be like this forever.’ The Camp House is such a great environment for those kinds of songs.”

Hit up the Camp House this Thursday to support local music and have a great cup of coffee while you’re at it. And don’t forget the waffles.

Michael Logen & Eliot Bronson with Derek Wayne Martin

Thursday, 7 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com