Grooving at Clyde’s With Permagroove

Grooving at Clyde’s on Main with Permagroove this Friday night

If you’re looking for an opportunity to get your groove on this weekend, then look no further than Clyde’s on Main. Permagroove, a rocking band hailing from Fort Payne, is going to be stopping by on Friday at 10 p.m. in support of their regional tour. They’ll be performing songs from their latest album, Perfectly Broken Machine.

Permagroove’s musical style simply can’t be described with one specific word or phrase; they’re a group that likes to blend genres together to create a truly unique sound. Some of the group’s biggest influences include The Allman Brothers Band, Phish, The Grateful Dead, Gov’t Mule and The Band, among many others.

Permagroove has a ton of energy, and they’re known to put on a killer show by playing tunes reminiscent of Southern rock with a modern, bluesy twist. Permagroove is a rising artist in the rock and roll scene, and they have a fan base that is building by the show.

If you missed Permagroove’s sold-out show at the Revelry Room last fall, or if you’re just looking to have a good time and listen to some talented musicians, then you definitely don’t want to miss an opportunity to jam to Permagroove this Friday.

Permagroove

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main Street

(423) 362-8335

clydesonmain.com