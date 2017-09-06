Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at the Honest Pint

On Saturday, Sep. 17th, the Honest Pint will proudly present its third annual “Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration for everyone who can’t wait until March for a pint of the dark, a shot of the pure and a rousing evening of craic. 

The show starts at 8 p.m. with a five-dollar cover and the first one hundred paid guests receive their first pint of Guinness free. Yeah, they know how to draw a crowd.

Featured bands include the Red Rogues, the Wolfhounds, the Secret Commonwealth and the Molly Maguires for your Irish party music pleasure.

Mark it on your calendars now. No need to wait for Spring

