Hank Williams, Jr. To Kick Off 2018 Riverbend Festival

Riverbend adds Hank Williams, Jr., Ganstagrass, Mitch Rossell, Delbert McClinton, and The Shadowboxers

Riverbend Festival 2018 will crank up on Friday, June 8 when Hank Williams Jr. hits the Coke Stage at 9:30 PM. Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six PLATINUM albums, 20 GOLD albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, Hank Jr. released IT’S ABOUT TIME (Nash Icon Records) in 2016.

IT’S ABOUT TIME is Hank's 37th album in his five-decade career. He continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a GRAMMY and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Also at the top of the lineup June 8, Ganstagrass will take the Bud Light Stage at 10:30. Ganstagrass is a bluegrass/hip-hop powerhouse combination which might may sound like an odd combination, but don’t tell that to Producer Rench, who conceived the sound of Gangstagrass in 2006. Though it began as an isolated experiment, Gangstagrass has since grown into a critically acclaimed success celebrated by The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, TVGuide and more.

Chattanooga native Mitch Rossell will rock the Unum Stage Sunday, June 10th at 8PM. Rossell is blazing a trail through the world of country music. His prolific songwriting and unique artistry has garnered the unshakable support of music fans across all genres. He is currently opening select dates for his mentor, Garth Brooks.

"Mitch Rossell has one of those voices that spins your head around the second you hear it, but that is only the beginning," says Brooks, “Once he has your attention, get ready for some of the best lyrics and melodies you have ever heard.” -Garth Brooks.Delbert McClinton will take the Bud Light Stage Friday, June 15th at 8PM.

The multi-Grammy Award winning artist is at the top of his game with his 19th studio album, Prick Of The Litter. The new offering captures the balance of soulful energy and restraint that the legendary performer has been delivering in his live performances for decades all over the world.

McClinton’s highest-charting single was "Tell Me About It", a 1992 duet with Tanya Tucker, which reached number 4 on the Country chart. Four of his albums have been number 1 on the U.S. Blues chart, and another reached number 2.

The Shadowboxers are also slated for the Unum Stage on Friday, June 15 at 8PM. The American pop band formed in Atlanta, GA when they met at Emory University in 2008. They later spent a couple of years opening for the Indigo Girls.

Buy admission early online and $ave: General admission goes on sale January 1st at riverbendfestival.com.