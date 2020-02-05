Holcomb Folk Come Together For You & Me

February is shaping up to be a month for world class music in the Scenic City as the Tivoli Theatre presents “The You & Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb” next Wednesday, February 12th.

The singer/songwriter couple has been making big waves in the music world ever since the debut of Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors back in 2006. An array of highly successful albums and singles soon followed, accompanied by an incredible number of concerts throughout the world culminating in shared stages with Robert Earl Keen, The Avett Brothers, and Susan Tedeschi, to name only a few.

In 2012, devoted mother Ellie left the band to focus on raising their daughter Emmy Lou but has since gone on to great success as a solo artist and author while Drew was declared “one of Americana’s Most Popular Stars” by Rolling Stone.

Wildly successful both individually and together, the “first couple” of modern American folk will be appearing at the Tivoli next Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, but are sure to sell out quickly. Reserve yours today for a rare chance to see the globe-trotting musical power couple in your own hometown.