Hollywood Horses Ride Into Town

Plenty of music this week, but two shows stand out in particular as “can’t miss ‘ems.”

The first is this Thursday at JJ’s Bohemia featuring the assembled talents of The Hollywood Horses and Obliviots.

The Hollywood Horses—an award-winning band accurately self-described as “funny, sexy, cool”—are joined by local lesions…err, legends…Obliviots.

Obliviots are a group best described as a pocketful of long-time, highly respected local players perfectly capable of doing anything they want on stage, from prog to punk to a third thing, in strict observance of the rule of three.

Look for an evening of high caliber, high energy, “Hell yeah!” from this pairing.

The other is Butt City USA, featuring the musical stylings and artwork of Alex Volz/Burly Temple. Whether inspired by a favorite episode of Bob’s Burgers or not (it’s just as likely he’s never seen that episode) the lead-up to the show has been apparent around town for weeks, with guerilla artwork popping up here and there, and an intriguing trickle of previews via social media.

Butts are cool.

Alex Volz is cool.

Burly Temple is cool.

That’s three kinds of cool, in strict observance of the rule of three, under one roof at Frequency Arts (in their new location right near Aretha Frankensteins) this Friday.

If you know Volz—and if you don’t, you should—you can expect an evening of high-concept silliness, profound and profane, one in the think, and one with a wink, leaving you, the listener, to assess as best you can the meaning of it all.