Getting hot and heavy with Hank & Cupcakes at the Revelry Room

This Friday in the Revelry Room, viewers can come and witness the exciting and wild Brooklyn duo Hank and Cupcakes. With an indescribable sound and persona, Hank and Cupcakes will be putting on a show that you are not likely to forget.

Hank and his many pedals will be on full display as he attacks his bass guitar. Cupcakes will be standing playing the drums, and belting out the groovy lyrics Hank and Cupcakes are known for.

This duo has a classic rock and roll sex appeal no longer often seen in the industry. Hailing from Tel Aviv (Hank) and Melbourne (Cupcakes), this dynamic duo’s unique performance will surely be a fun time for all in attendance.

Hank and Cupcakes will feature Chattanooga’s own Kindora this Friday starting at 9 p.m. in the Revelry Room. This duo is sure to get you dancing, and will put on a fun-loving punk performance that is both funky and electric. This genre fluid duo has an incomparable vibe on stage and has a sound that is both raw, yet refined.

With consistent vocals and an unapologetic realness, this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Hank & Cupcakes

Friday, 9 p.m.

The Revelry Room

41 Station Street

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co