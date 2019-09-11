Hotbox The Block: Smoking, Hip Hop & Funk

Do you love hip hop? Or are you a fan of funk? How about live music? If your answers to the previous questions are a resounding yes, then go online right now and buy tickets for Hotbox the Block.

Hotbox the Block is a monthly micro-festival held somewhere in the Chattanooga area. This month it will take place at Stone Cup Cafe. The festival, while short, will include 20 to 25 local artists performing on three different stages. You’ll get to hear a variety of music styles ranging from hip hop to funk.

The festival is hosted by The Midnight Puff, a local hip hop lounge dedicated to creating a safe environment to de-stress. The festival is sponsored by local hemp businesses, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and local black businesses.

So, if you love live music, smoking, hip hop, or funk, then come to Stone Cup Cafe this Saturday. The festival starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m. Tickets range in price from $10 to $25 and can be bought on Facebook.

For more information, call The Midnight Puff at (423) 305-9178 or Stone Cup Cafe at (423) 521-3977.