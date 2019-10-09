Inaugural Music Festival Set For Baggenstoss Farms

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to headline weekend fest

The first-ever blues music festival in the region will kick off later this month at Baggenstoss Farms. The inaugural Bigfoot Blues Festival is a three-day event headlined by renowned guitarist and songwriter, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. The festival will delight music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts with a lineup of celebrated artists and exciting activities.

“We are thrilled to announce an annual event that will put Tracy City on the map and radar of music lovers across the country,” said Andy Baggenstoss, owner of Baggenstoss Farms. “Bigfoot Blues Festival will offer an exclusive, intimate blues experience that can’t be replicated elsewhere.”

In addition to two full days of live blues music on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, 19 there will be a free gospel concert Sunday, October 20. Bigfoot Blues Festival also includes zip lining, a ferris wheel, mirror maze, frisbee golf tournament, yoga session, road bike ride and other activities for children and adults. Several food and beverage vendors will be on site, including Hutton & Smith serving two craft beers created specifically for the event called the Bigfoot Blues Festival Beer and Bigfoot Blues Light Beer. Participants have the opportunity to camp on the festival grounds in tents, RVs and a “treehouse” available for rent.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is a five-time Grammy nominee. In his 20-year recording career, the Louisiana-born guitarist and songwriter has sold millions of albums and established himself as an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues.

Shemekia Copeland, Eric Gales and Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters are also included in the lineup of artists. Shemekia Copeland’s instantly recognizable voice and contemporary Americana roots will showcase the evolution of a passionate, powerhouse artist. Eric Gales, originally hailed a child prodigy and master guitarist, will stun listeners with his powerful riffs played “upside down” on the guitar. Meanwhile, Ronnie Earl, distinguished guitarist who has played alongside B.B. King, Eric Clapton and Warren Haynes, among others, will be joined by his band, The Broadcasters. Sue Foley, Davey Knowles, John Nemeth, Monster Mike Welch, Sammy Eubanks, Johnny Long and Biz & Everyday People complete the lineup.

“The soulful sounds of our remarkable headliners, coupled with stunning views of the Cumberland Plateau and a host of outdoor activities will provide an unforgettable experience to attendees of all ages,” said Baggenstoss.

Sponsors of the event include the Chattanooga Market, KZ106 FM, Jim Oliver’s Smoke House, Mountain Goat Market, Shenanigans Restaurant, Songbirds and Woody’s Bicycles, to name a few.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to regional initiatives to address mental health issues and suicide prevention.

The venue can accommodate 25,000 attendees. Ticket prices begin at $60 for a single day pass. Tickets are available in three tiers for one or both days. Tent and car camping prices begin at $20. RV camping spaces cost $125. Tickets are available for purchase at www.bigfootbluesfest.com.