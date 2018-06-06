It’s a Magical Mystery Tour at Songbirds South

History was made when John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe, and Pete Best became a band known as The Beatles. Later, my personal favorite Beatle, Ringo Starr, joined after Sutcliffe and Best left.

I grew up on The Beatles’ music running through my veins. I mean, I drug my family to Abbey Road in London, England and forced them to walk across it in a line. It was monumental.

Hearing about the Abbey Road Live tour coming to town, my inner child leapt with excitement. Now, being experienced with The Beatles tribute band concerts, Abbey Road Live looks pretty legit. It can be difficult to cover songs by The Beatles because everyone knows their specific sound.

Abbey Road Live have been performing since 2002, proving they’re doing something right. They originally only performed songs from the Abbey Road album, as hints the name, but as they grew they expanded their songs to other albums by The Beatles.

All four bandmates are also performing close to home as they’re from Athens, Georgia. Go welcome them home(ish) and enjoy some addicting music at Songbirds South this Friday at 9 p.m. on the Southside.

Abbey Road Live

Friday, 9 p.m.

Songbirds South

41 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com