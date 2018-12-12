It’s A Musical War On Christmas

It’s that most special season when yearly customs give way to annual traditions and the return of the War on Xmas is one of them. On December 25th, the best and only solution to your menstrual Krampus is a night at JJ’s Bohemia on MLK with your favorite holiday misanthropes.

Pinkie and the Sasqu…Lazarus Hellgate will don their gay apparel and present a variety of sideshow acts (no word on the progress of Hellgate’s “roasting chestnuts” bit, but one can dream.)

Some of Chatt-towns funniest people will provide standup comedy and some daring young artists will put the “Brrrr” in Burlesque. Guest stars include Bobby Anderson, Pinkie (Princess of Pain,) Juno Mars, and many more. Music will be provided by Praymantha and Pinecone.

So burn your ugly Christmas sweater (take it off first) and come on down to spend Xmas evening with the jolliest bunch of a-holes this side of the nuthouse and maybe, if you’re extra naughty, someone will put their eye out, kid.