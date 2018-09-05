It’s a Toga Party at The Palace this Friday

Ah, Autumn, when a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of dressing up in a sheet and hanging out with a hundred or so close friends and a handful of wailing bands.

This Friday, the Palace Theater on Georgia Avenue is hoisting the “preeminent Toga party of 2018!” No, really.

The event, scheduled from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., features a brilliant musical lineup including Mudsex, “space metal” band Pinecone, and the triumphant return of Road to Nightfall (one of the cleverest names for a band since “Free Beer.”)

Expect to see Danimal Pinson and Alex Volz lending their talents to the evening, as well.

It’s going to be a jam-packed night of celebration of the end of summer and the start of cooler weather with some of your favorite musicians and artists so dust off your favorite toga, memorize the lyrics to “Shout!” and head on down to the Palace Theater this Friday night!