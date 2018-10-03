It’s Caney Village, People!

I am begging you, imploring you, to go to Barley Taphouse this Saturday night. Caney Village takes the stage, and they bring an upbeat intensity with some dank rifts. They’re pretty much King Midas in band form: they blast out lyrical gold.

Band members Barrett Maury (vocals and guitar), Dakari Kelly (bass), Grant Walters (keys), Chris Blankenship (drums) create a jammin’ sound that’s not afraid to kick it up a notch. Blankenship isn’t shy about using the double kick drum much to my own pleasure. And while Maury’s lyrics are smooth, the band merges their sounds of funk with a splash of hard rock.

The leadman, Maury, describes their quartet as an “electrifying, moving musical experience.” From what I heard last week at Songbirds, I know these guys feed off the crowd. One moment they’re playing their own songs, then they flow into a crowd favorite by adding in the Dead’s “Fire on the Mountain”.

Just check out their song “Fly Away Child” on YouTube. It’s a testament to Caney Village’s versatility and talent, not to mention their wonderful vocals.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and has no cover charge. All ages are welcome. For more information, go to chattanoogabarley.com