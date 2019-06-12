It's A SummerWeen Spooktacular!

Our fair city’s most cuddly psychopaths are at it again this Saturday as River City Rumpus presents the return of SummerWeen!

It’s going to be a veritable Weirdmageddon of sideshow and burlesquery, with the talents of international stars Cut Throat Freak Show featuring Jeremy Kinison, Scarlett Storm, and Rebel Rabbitt.

Subterranean Cirqus’ own Princess of Pain, Pinkie, will be presenting a new world record breaking stunt to add to her collection. Be warned, it will not be for the faint of heart.

Music will be provided by the Society of the Blind Eye—a collaboration of Genki Genki Panic and Double Dick Slick (so you know it’ll be really good).

With a midnight costume contest and beats by Malicious on the back patio, it’s the best damn summertime Halloween, ever.

So grab your goat, bedazzle your face, and head on down to the Mystery Sha…JJ’s Bohemia this Saturday night where they put all the fun in “No Refund”!

Schembulock!