It's Another Big Musical Weekend In Chatt-Town

Never say “there's nothing to do in this town”

Christmas is right around the corner and with the holiday season in full-swing there is plenty going on this weekend in the Scenic City.

Friday night is Krampusnacht ’16 at JJ’s Bohemia. The kids in the Subterranean Cirqus present their annual Christmas/Krampus bash as only they can. Feats of strength, airing of grievances, gross stuff, weird stuff, sexy clowns, Genki Genki Panic, and a trans-dimensional goat/god/thing.

The show starts at 9 p.m. and is as much a holiday tradition as the Grinch and angry relatives.

Progressive funk/jam band Earphorik will bring their smart brand of music to Clyde’s on Main on Saturday, concluding a short but exhaustive month long tour.

And Sunday night the Honest Pint hosts the 10th Annual Molly Jolly Christmas show featuring the Wolfhounds, Molly Maguires, Meg Greene, Megan Clark and a host of other special guests and surprises. As always, there is no cover charge.

And if that wasn’t enough, check out the music calendar on the next three pages. All told, there are 38 different concerts happening Friday through Sunday alone. Yeah, it’s a musical city.