It's time to get "Out Of The House" with Tyler Martelli

If you and the family are catching a bit of the cabin fever, then load’em up and bring’em down to the Granfalloon this Saturday at Noon. Out of The House is featuring the quick strumming humanitarian Tyler Martelli.

Tyler can do it all from picking funky jams on strings to making the harmonica serenade like a heartbroken siren. He is not just a fantastic and multi-ranged musician but also has a genuine caring heart for his fellow human. Recently he celebrated his 23rd birthday by organizing an 11-band super show to benefit the homeless.

“That was a first and I plan on doing plenty more this year.” Tyler said.

Out of the House is a free music series that is seeing its second year at the Granfalloon. Just one more reason to get the whole family out to enjoy live local music during the cold months. What is even sweeter is that Adelle’s Creperie have expanded their menu items and will be open during the show.

Tyler Martelli is known for telling amazing stories as well as putting on a great show fit for the whole family. So check him out for free this Saturday at the Granfalloon.

Tyler Martelli

Saturday, Noon

The Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

(423) 661-3185

www.granfalloonchattanooga.com