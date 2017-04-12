JAM Fest Honors Icon Clyde Stubblefield

JAM Fest 2017 honors iconic drummer Clyde Stubblefield

Jazzanooga’s JAM Fest 2017, which is a celebration in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, has been paying musical tribute to a variety of artists who influenced the art of jazz. This Friday’s celebration will be no exception as it will honor the late Clyde Stubblefield, who pioneered the art of jazz percussion.

Stubblefield, a self-taught percussionist who grew up right here in Chattanooga and has been dubbed “the most sampled drummer in the industry,” was known primarily for his collaboration with James Brown. Stubblefield’s most well-known jam was recorded on Brown’s Funky Drummer and has been sampled time and time again, by artists such as LL Cool J, George Michael, and Kenny G., to name a few.

Although Stubblefield passed away in February, his legacy will certainly live on, and Jazzanooga will be honoring him through JAM Fest 2017: Icon. The celebration will include drum performances by Darrell Kelly, Johnny E. Smith, Yattie Westfield, and Jonathan Susman. There will also be a house band, directed by David Anthony, and vocals by The Creative Underground.

In addition to musical performances, there will also be a cash bar, and all proceeds raised will benefit Jazzanooga’s Youth Music Education initiatives.

There is arguably no better way to celebrate Stubblefield’s life than right here in the place where his talent got its start, making Friday’s JAM Fest an unforgettable night.

JAM Fest 2017: ICON (Tribute to Clyde Stubblefield)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Jazzanooga Arts Space

431 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 402-0452

jazzanooga.org