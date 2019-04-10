James Leg Comes Home To JJ's Bohemia

This Friday, JJ’s Bohemia plays host to one of the most exciting concerts of the year as Chattanooga’s own James Leg takes the stage, hot off an extensive European tour.

Known for raw, blistering performances, Leg holds nothing back on stage, seemingly offering himself up as a ritualistic musical sacrifice for the benefit of the audience.

This alone would be cause for excitement, but this evening will also feature the much-loved Ashley and the X’s, another group whose live performances are potent musical juju. The two powerhouse acts will be joined by perennial favorites SunSap and Sleazy Sleazy, making for an evening of exhilarating musical talent, all set to start at 9 p.m. Friday.

Suffice it to say, by the time the bar announces last call, there won’t be a dry…eye…in the place. Step up, strap in, and hang on for dear life as the coterie of top-notch performers takes you on a wild and breathtaking ride.