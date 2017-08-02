Jayhawk Festival Kicks Off In Chickamauga

Jayhawk Music & Arts Festival kicks off in Chickamauga

The Jayhawk Music and Arts festival is coming up this weekend and promises to be a powerhouse of local talent, all to support a worthy cause.

The festival, named for the late Jay Burgess, serves to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Taking place at Pigeon Mountain Grill (18381 Hwy 193 in Chickamauga, GA) with the festivities set to begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. and running until 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but donations are gratefully accepted.

The festival will feature the work of regional artists and artisans as well as a stellar line up of musical guests including Mic Harrison and the High Score, the always entertaining Bob Carty, Tommy Womack, Sweet GA Brown, The Ex-Laws, Kidd/Shaw, Small Town Rumour, Michael Teague, Muletide, Marlon Murphy, the Corey Alan Rose Band and the “host with the most,” Un Amigo.

Blues, country, garage rock, Americana, quirky acoustic folk and “music from the future” are just some of the genres represented by this award-winning group of talented performers.

There are still spaces available for artists/artisans and interested parties should send an email to connectionsburgess@gmail.com.