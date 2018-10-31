Jazzanooga Needs Your Help

Jazzanooga is now in the running to bring the Levitt AMP 10-week free live music series back to Chattanooga during the Fall of 2019.

Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music, Jazzanooga hopes to qualify as one of 15 winning organizations competing in the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Grant Awards.

The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Grant Awards are an exciting matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Up to 15 nonprofits will receive $25,000 each in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series—an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Jazzanooga submitted the proposal for Chattanooga including the proposed venue site being the front lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Jazzanooga submitted this proposal with the Chattanooga community in mind. Chattanooga’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt AMP website for public voting. http://levittamp.org

A successful campaign for Jazzanooga depends on the people of Chattanooga. Jazzanooga needs you, to participate in online voting to bring the concert series back to town. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors when the Levitt Foundation selects up to 15 winners.

Supporters are asked to visit https://grant.levittamp.org/voter-registration-page/ to register and vote. Online public voting is now open and ends November 20 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Top 25 finalists will be selected through online public voting. The Levitt Foundation will then review the proposals of these 25 finalists and will select up to 15 Levitt AMP winners, which will be announced on December 18, 2018.

“We recognize the powerful influence that music has on people individually and collectively,” states Shane Morrow, Jazzanooga Director. “It truly unites people for all types of socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds and we witnessed this within last two years throughout hosting the Levitt Music Series in Chattanooga here within the historic Martin Luther King Boulevard.”

Jazzanooga, along with their community partners, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, The City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs and Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau are asking for Chattanoogans to vote to bring back the series that richly impacted the city of Chattanooga this fall. Music moves and with the support and participation of the community it can continue move in Chattanooga.

Jazzanooga asks supporters to start spreading the word to family, friends, colleagues and neighbors and rally the community to sign up and vote for Jazzanooga’s proposal. Chattanooga if you would like to see the Levitt AMP Music Series come back to Chattanooga, we ask that you go vote!

Learn more at http://levittamp.org.