Jazzed, I’m Sure

Have you ever felt that there just isn’t enough jazz in Chattanooga? That was the idea behind a new monthly concert series taking place at the Granfalloon. “I’m Jazzed” will feature exciting jazz cabarets once a month July through September.

This is a brand-new event for the Granfalloon, but they are starting off pretty strong with July’s jazz artist Julie Dexter, who is a very well-known British singer, songwriter, and producer.

Dexter’s style is jazzy with a clear R&B influence, but what really stands out in her music is the command she has of her voice—which contrasts nicely with the splashy jazz that accompanies her songs.

Her songs remind me of Corinne Bailey Rae’s first album due to the instrumentals, but Dexter’s hypnotizing voice certainly stands on its own. If you find yourself thinking her song “Ketch a Vibe” (also the name of her self-started record label) sounds familiar, that might just be because it was the backdrop of national radio ads when Barack Obama ran for president.

If you love jazz like I do, then you won’t want to miss this limited series. Julie Dexter will be performing at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Granfalloon, 400 E. Main Street. Tickets are available at imjazzedjuliedexter.eventbrite.com, and include admission plus one free drink ticket.