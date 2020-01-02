Jfest Announces 2020 Lineup

Chattanooga has seen a number of new music festivals plant roots in the city, while some of our longer running festivals have seen changes. And one of the longest running Christian music festivals continues to grow.

After much success at their new location in the Tennessee Riverpark in 2019, with over 9,600 in attendance for the one-day festival, Jfest 2020 is headed back to the river.

Artists scheduled to perform will include Grammy Award winner Zach Williams, GMA Dove Award winner Danny Gokey, Unspoken, The Afters, Caitie Hurst, We The Kingdom, Cain, and The Union Chattanooga.

They will also close out the night with fireworks and an after party that will include hip-hop artists Aaron Cole and Nobigdyl.

Jfest will be held on May 9. The gates will open at 11 a.m. with the first band, The Union Chattanooga, on stage at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit jfest.com