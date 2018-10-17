JJ’s Anniversary Bash, Ashley And The X's

This Friday is the kick-off of the weekend long celebration of JJ’s Bohemia, undeniably the soul of the local music scene, in the heart of the MLK Blvd. district.

Friday night will feature SunSap, Behold the Brave, Forest Fire Gospel Choir and Stoned Cold Fox.

Saturday’s lineup includes Lew Card, Folk Killer, Tourist Trap, Pleezure Management, Justin and the Cosmics, Pinky Doodle Poodle, Cloak, Handsome Grandsons, Shakeys Bad Knee, Dumpster Babies and the much-loved Bohannons.

Later on this month, on Wednesday, Oct. 31st, Songbirds South presents the long-awaited, much anticipated release of Ashley and the X’s latest album, The Black Cat Sings.

Destined to be one of Chattanooga’s very best albums of the year. Ashley and the X’s will be joined by Dr. B & the Ease, the “soulful four-piece with a blues edge” for a night of some of the best music the region has to offer.

It being All Hallows Eve, the evening’s event includes a costume contest so please, dress inappropriately.