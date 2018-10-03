JJ’s Birthday Bash!

Venues come and go for a lot of reasons, but the best of the best endure. And on Saturday, Oct. 20th, one of Chattanooga’s most beloved venues celebrates twelve years of bringing in the best, the brightest, the weirdest, and the most wonderful.

JJ’s Bohemia’s, located at 231 E. MLK Blvd., is not the largest venue by a long shot. And there are plenty of fancy and highbrow accoutrements they simply don’t have. Whatever JJ’s may lack...doesn’t really matter. What JJ’s may lack in value, it makes up in abundance with intangibles that other venues can only dream of.

It has a soul. It has character. It is a crossroads of culture where everyone is welcome and idiocy is not. It has a reputation that makes it the prestige venue in the area.

If you don’t know JJ’s, you are missing one of the most precious gems Chattanooga has to offer. And the perfect time to acquaint yourself is Saturday, Oct. 20th (mark it on your calendar right now) when the venue will feature twelve bands in twelve hours.

And what a lineup it is. Lew Card, Folk Killer, Tourist Trap, Pleezure Management, Justin and the Cosmics, Pinky Doodle Poodle, Handsome Grandsons, Cloak, Shakeys, Bad Knee, Dumpster Babies, Bohannons, and Monomath.

In terms of local music, charm and talent, JJ’s 12th birthday is going to be an affair to remember.