Joey Winslett Band rocks out Friday at Puckett's

The Joey Winslett Band has a unique rock and blues sound that can be frequently heard around Chattanooga. The jam band is led by talented lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist, Joey Winslett, bassist Richard King, lead guitarist Micheal Bonner, electric guitarist David Childs and drummer Arron Raulston.

Winslett, a Soddy Daisy native has been playing music throughout the Chattanooga area since the age of 15. The group was formed in 2013, and has released some catchy songs such as, “Hidden Track,” “YOU” and “Halloween.” These uniquely composed songs make defining them in a singular genre quite difficult, but their southern roots are unmistakable.

The distinct sound of Joey Winslett Band can be heard this Friday at 9 p.m. Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant downtown, with seating beginning at 8 p.m.

The band of southeastern locals has good energy on stage, and continues to intrigue their audiences with their diverse and evolving sound. Combining a group of skilled musicians with very different styles formed the Joey Winslett Band, and helped the band create their unique sound. A sound that is somewhat reminiscent of the brilliant musician, Citizen Cope.

This Chattanooga based band can be seen playing in Tennessee and the Southeast in the coming months.

Joey Winslett Band

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

www.puckettsgro.com/chattanooga