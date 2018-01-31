Jonathan Wimpee’s long awaited album release

State of Mind, the first solo album from local guitar hero Jonathan Wimpee (reviewed here in The Pulse a few weeks ago) is slated for release next Thursday, February 8th at the Revelry Room.

The album, a cornucopia of brilliant musicians from the local scene, is available on CDBaby, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google and most other online services, but there’s nothing quite like a good old fashioned release party, particularly with such a great bunch of players, movers and shakers.

Marcus White, Ivan Garcia, Danimal Pinson and many others, along with the artist himself, will be on hand to discuss the album, answer questions, and be affable drinking buddies.

The release is scheduled for 8 p.m. to midnight, there is no cover, and a great time will be had by all. You need to be there. You’ll thank me afterwards, and likely for months to come.