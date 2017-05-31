Hip hop's Kay B Brown is smokin' hot

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again and I’ll keep on saying because it’s true and needs to be said. Kay B Brown is going to be the next artist to put Chattanooga on the map. His brand of hip-hop drips with authenticity and fire.

No pretender or poseur, Brown consistently carves out his own place in the music scene with ferocity. Look no further than his latest release, “Travel Reloaded.”The single features guests Michael Da’Vincia and Booga and was produced by DJ Dee.

This piece of music encapsulates everything that is best about Kay B. Powerful, uncompromising and socially conscious, the song delivers a timely and relevant message to today’s youth.

In a genre that all too often celebrates “thug life” or crass commercialism, Brown stands out as an exceptional song writer whose work defies those conventions completely and instead produces work that is uncompromisingly real, original and relevant.

The instrumental orchestration is flawless to the point Brown could literally say anything and it would still be a good song. The fact that his songwriting is nothing short of genius makes it a fantastic song and an important one.

Brown is easily one of the most outstanding writers and performers in the genre anywhere and once the right people hear it, there is no doubt this young man’s career will skyrocket. Brown isn’t playing at being an artist, he is the real deal and this latest release is the best evidence of that to date.