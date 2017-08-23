Kool Moe Dee is a true pioneer of rap

According to Nielsen ratings, Rap and R&B have become the most dominant music genres in the U.S. for the first time in history this year. Yet, it’s hard to imagine a time not too long ago when talented wordsmiths were only associated with poetry.

We can thank early pioneers of the genre like Kool Moe Dee, who began his rap career under the alias “The Naughty Man of Music” in the late 70’s, and soon became the first solo rapper to win a Grammy award in 1989.

He’ll be kicking off the first night of many of the Levitt Amp Chattanooga Music Series on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center this Thursday with his kool beats.

In 1986, after his group Treacherous Three disbanded, Kool Moe Dee began a prominent solo career and received platinum status for his second studio album How Ya Like Me Now, a song that we all know thanks to pop culture. Since then, the rapper has adopted his original “double time flow” rap style to various singles, including the now famous “Wild Wild West” remix with Will Smith in 1999.

On Thursday night, Kool Moe Dee will be preforming his innovative rap style live with opener Tryezz (“Trez”), a local keyboard player with a flair for Jazz, Funk, and all things improvisational. Come witness one of the foundational pioneers of rap as he takes you back to a simpler time in the genres history, long before autotune and SoundCloud.

Kool Moe Dee

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-8658

bessiesmithcc.org