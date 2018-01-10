Kygo, Marshmello And Zedd To Headline Shaky Beats

Tickets on sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m.  

Kygo, Marshmello and Zedd will headline Shaky Beats Music Festival's third edition, taking place May 11-13 in downtown Atlanta. This electric lineup boasts over 50 artists performing across 4 stages over 3 days, including Excision, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Seven Lions, Louis The Child, Playboi Carti, San Holo, Borgore and many more, bringing the beats to Central Park for the first time.

General Admission 3-Day Tickets, VIP 3-Day Tickets and Platinum 3-Day Tickets will go on sale January 11 at 10am ET at www.shakybeatsfestival.com.

VIP Tickets include a premium viewing platform, complimentary beer and water, a cash liquor bar, appetizers served daily, relaxed lounge seating, air conditioned restrooms, and access to General Admission areas.

Platinum Tickets include complimentary beverages, a dedicated entrance, complimentary lockers, access to the VIP Lounge and more. Shaky Beats Music Festival is for ages 18+. 

Shaky Beats fans can sign up for the Email List to be the first to receive new information at www.shakybeatsfestival.com 

