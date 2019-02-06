Lady Gwendolyn’s Bleeding Heart Ball

Dark Princess Theatre returns just in time for Valentine’s weekend with a time-traveling romp through the wonderfully seedy and sinful Prohibition era at Gwendolyn’s Bleeding Heart Ball.

Slated for Saturday. February 16th, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the gorgeous Gordon-Lee Mansion ballroom in Chickamauga, the event features dinner, dessert, door prizes, a live performance from the period-appropriate 9th Street Stompers, a silent auction, cash bar, assorted entertainers and a live interactive performance from the Dark Princess Theatre group.

The gin wasn’t made in a bathtub, but otherwise the one-night-only recreation of an era when fun was outlawed, so only outlaws had fun, is picture perfect.

Grab your favorite guy or doll and strap in for a tour de force of entertainment from some of the areas favorite musicians, artists and actors!

Swinging jazz, slinging booze, gorgeous costumes and murder; what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year?

This annual event typically sells out early so get your tickets now at darkprincesstheatre.com