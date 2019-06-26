Lenox Hills Takes On Chattanooga

Lenox Hills band is the next best thing to hear in Chattanooga. It is a group comprised of Kyle Swenson, Packy Mullin, Kameron Dunn, and Luke Mullin, who are all from the greater Chattanooga area. They grew up in the same Cleveland, Tennessee neighborhood (Lenox Hills) and shared a love for music from the start.

Their influences include The Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, and The Black Keys. When their songs begin you realize how significant these indie rock influences are to their music. They have played most of the venues in the downtown Chattanooga area, ranging from Songbirds to Clyde’s and smaller coffee shops.

The crowds at their shows start singing along and dancing from the moment Lenox Hills hits the stage until well after they are gone. They perform classics everyone loves and play their own songs as well. Their songs are often catchy tunes with unique beats and it’s easy to feel the indie vibe they incorporate.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see the next best band from our area. This weekend Lenox Hills will be playing at WanderLinger Brewing Company on Friday night at 8 p.m. Grab some friends, drink a local beer, and spend some time with Lenox Hills.