Levitt AMP Kicks Off With A Party

The Levitt AMP Music Series kicks off with a party

For years, Jazzanooga has continued to engage our community with events that not only break cultural barriers but are one heck of a good time.

Last year, the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series they presented blew Chattanooga music lovers away with their outstanding acts and mind-blowing performances.

Such success has brought Levitt AMP back for a second year starting this Thursday, and continuing through October 25th.

Plenty of shows to see, with plenty of time to see them, don’t miss the first this Thursday at six as Grammy-winning percussionist Pedrito Martinez will grace the stage with a ‘dynamic mix of Cuban rumba, Afro-Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco music’ that is sure to get you movin’.

Martinez and his band, collectively known as The Pedrito Martinez Group, have been lending their talent to albums of well-known stars for years, and witnessing their greatest in Chattanooga is just one of the many reasons Jazzanooga has left an indelible mark on the Scenic City’s music scene.

Don’t miss what is sure to be an amazing opening event for the Levitt AMP music series which will be held rain or shine at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.