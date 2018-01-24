Lew Card is a song ... find out why this Friday at JJ's Bohemia

So, this guy, Lew Card? Some would say he’s “not just a songwriter, he is a song.” Why is this? Performing this Friday at JJ’s Bohemia just so happens to be a local, bluegrass, folk-singing montage of Southern grit.

He comes from Austin, Texas, yet his soul and wit are all Tennessee. A bit of a traveling songbird, Card has come a long way in recent years, with four albums and over 1,000 social media followers.

Since moving back from Texas, Card feels Chattanooga has seen an upward shift in musical growth. “It’s places like Oddstory Brewing, that aren’t necessarily music venues, that help provide the catalyst for that growth,” he explains.

He will have you wading in and out of intricate finger pickings with a soft voice which will have you likewise swimming in tears. This is what makes the man poised for success—carrying a uniquely, somber voice which reverberates alongside delicate acoustics, focusing on tempo and mood, without sacrificing intricacy.

Card takes the stage early this Friday, starting at 8 p.m., and will be showcasing his album release Takeouts Vol.1, so don’t be late or miss out on the opportunity. Don’t take it from me though, as Neil Young (one of Card’s favorite artists) said it best, “live music is better.”

Lew Card “Takeouts Vol.1” Album Release

Friday, 8 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-1400

www.jjsbohemia.com