Local Artists Can Apply to Perform at Riverbend

Local artists can now apply to perform at Riverbend

Riverbend Festival has partnered with SoundCorps to reveal a new application process for local artists interested in performing at Chattanooga’s largest music festival. This development is designed to increase local artist engagement with Riverbend while showcasing the flourishing talent of Chattanooga musicians and steady growth of the local music scene.

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Chip Baker says, “Riverbend is proud to have played a major role in the renaissance of Chattanooga’s riverfront over the last three and a half decades. We are now experiencing a similar type of renaissance in Chattanooga’s music scene and are excited to work alongside SoundCorps to keep the momentum going. It’s important for Riverbend Festival to build even deeper relationships with local artists and provide a major platform to help our fans connect with excellent local music alongside the mainstay acts that our festival is known for.”

SoundCorps Executive Director Stratton Tingle says, “SoundCorps is thrilled to see major community players like Riverbend Festival utilizing our online music industry directory to book great homegrown talent. We built the directory to help the Chattanooga community more easily connect with excellent local music industry providers and this partnership greatly expands our reach throughout the region.”

Bands with a physical address within 50 miles of Chattanooga may apply to perform at the 2018 Riverbend Festival by visiting www.SoundCorps.org/Riverbend. To complete the application, artists must have a band profile (free to build) on the SoundCorps directory at www.SoundCorps.org/Directory.

Applications are open until midnight, EST, on Dec. 31, 2017.